Cumulative FDI during 2014-26 reaches USD 843 bn: Goyal

He also said that as of March 31, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have resulted in Rs 2.40 lakh crore in actual investment, Rs 23.8 lakh crore in production/sales, and Rs 15.2 lakh crore in exports, while generating over 14.6 lakh direct and indirect jobs.

Sectors such as electronics and telecom, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, automobiles, IT hardware, and speciality steel have significantly benefited from the PLI schemes, the minister said.

"The numbers tell an encouraging story. India recorded its highest-ever annual FDI inflow of USD 94.53 billion in FY 2025-26, while cumulative FDI inflows from FY 2014-15 to FY 2025-26 reached USD 843 billion," he said in a social media post as September 25 marks the 12th anniversary of 'Make in India' campaign.