CUMI's grinding wheel unit at Hosur starts commercial production

CHENNAI: Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI) announces the commencement of commercial production of its cutting and grinding wheels (thin wheel) at its Hosur facility.
In 2023, the CUMI Group acquired the manufacturing lines, technology and brand of DRONCO GmbH, Germany. These manufacturing lines have been relocated and commissioned at CUMI India’s Hosur facility.
With the commissioning of this new production facility, CUMI India’s total annual cutting and grinding wheel manufacturing capacity will increase from 45 million wheels to over 90 million wheels.
The unique features of this plant enable consistent product performance while strengthening cost competitiveness. The plant has also received a certification from the Organization for the Safety of Abrasives (oSa), a worldwide protected trademark certifying that the cutting and grinding tools meet the highest safety standards.
The products manufactured at this facility will cater to a wide range of industrial applications including fabrication, general engineering and construction.
Established with an investment of Rs 83 crore, the plant, at peak capacity utilisation, is expected to generate a turnover of Rs 160 crore.