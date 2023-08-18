CUMI, ideaForge to develop nanomaterial for drone enhancement

CHENNAI: Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI), part of the 120-year-old Murugappa Group on Thursday announced its collaboration with drone maker ideaForge Technology, to jointly develop cutting-edge nanomaterial reinforced composite parts for drones.

Nanomaterial-reinforced composite materials (such as graphene-reinforced polymers) hold the promise of transforming structural parts for aerospace applications.

They offer several improvements in physical properties over standard composite materials which can include higher mechanical strength, greater toughness and stiffness, better electrical and thermal conductivity, superior fire retardancy and higher barrier to moisture and gases.

Nanocomposites also offer unique design possibilities, which offer immense potential in creating materials with desired properties for specific applications. The use of the appropriate nanomaterials can help build drones that are smaller, lighter, stronger, and more durable, among others.

Sunil Jha, senior director , Engineering, ideaForge Technology said, “The use of nanomaterial reinforced composites in drones offers several exciting possibilities such as higher specific modulus or strength and is likely to shape the future of airframe and related structural components of drones.”

Subbu Venkatachalam, head of Marketing, Carborundum Universal Limited, said, “ideaForge has done pioneering work in advancing drone technologies and building its position as the leader in the Indian unmanned aerial vehicles market. ”

CUMI’s composites manufacturing division has over five decades of experience in the design, manufacturing, and testing of composites. CUMI’s composites facility develops cutting-edge composite technology for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) including CFRP tubes, panels, landing gears, and customised composite structural parts for drones.