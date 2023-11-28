CtrlS Datacenters, city zoo in pact for boosting infra

CHENNAI: CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, a datacenter service provider, has pledged Rs 2 Crore to Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur, Chennai to implement several infrastructure improvement activities in the Zoo and enable further conservation.

CtrlS Datacenters has entered into an agreement with the Zoo authorities towards this initiative. The amount is expected to be used by the authorities over the next two years for maintenance and improvement of infrastructure such as building new water channels, laying roads and other activities.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, founder-chairman, CtrlS Datacenters, said, “What we are doing with the historical Arignar Anna Zoological Parkis part of our larger philosophy to genuinely make a difference to environment and public infrastructure.” Zoo director Srinivas R Reddy said,“We have been carrying out improvement and development activities, and financial support will go a long way in further strengthening the infrastructure.’’