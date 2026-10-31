CSE revival hinges on viability, country's existing exchanges sufficient: SEBI chief

Responding to a question on the West Bengal government's proposal to revive the exchange, Pandey said the existing regulatory framework did not rule out the possibility of setting up new stock exchanges, but any such proposal would have to meet prescribed governance, capital and other regulatory requirements.

The requirements like net worth, a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore, payment of dues and having its own clearing corporation will be difficult for CSE given the current situation unless the local bourse can attract a strategic investor.

The exchange had sold a plot of land, which provided a one-time boost to its finances and helped it register a profit in 2025-2026. It also recently issued bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1.