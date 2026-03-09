Crude oil prices surpass USD 100 a barrel as Iran war impedes production and shipping

Roughly 15 million barrels of crude oil -- about 20 per cent of the world's oil -- typically are shipped every day through the Strait of Hormuz, according to independent research firm Rystad Energy. The threat of Iranian missile and drone attacks has all but stopped tankers from travelling through the strait, which is bordered in the north by Iran, carry oil and gas from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Iran.

Iraq, Kuwait and the UAE have cut their oil production as storage tanks fill due to the reduced ability to export crude. Iran, Israel and the United States also have attacked oil and gas facilities since the war started, exacerbating supply concerns.

The last time US crude futures traded above USD 100 per barrel was June 30, 2022, when the price reached USD 105.76. For Brent, it was July 29, 2022, when the price hit USD 104 per barrel.

The global surge in oil prices since Israel and the US attacked Iran on March 1 has rattled financial markets, sparking worries that higher energy costs will fuel inflation and lead to less spending by US consumers, the main engine of the economy.

In the US, a gallon of regular gasoline rose to USD 3.45 on Sunday, about 47 cents more than a week earlier, according to AAA motor club. Diesel was selling for about USD 4.6 a gallon, a weekly increase of about 83 cents.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright, speaking on CNN's "State of the Union", said US gas prices would be back under USD 3 a gallon "before too long".

"Look, you never know exactly the time frame of this, but, in the worst case, this is a weeks, this is not a months thing," Wright added.