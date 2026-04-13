Crude oil prices surge nearly 10 pc to cross $100 as US moves to block Hormuz

Brent crude futures jumped 8.61 per cent or $8 to hit an intraday high of $103.40. Similarly, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded at $105.63, up 9.38 per cent or $9.

On the domestic front, crude oil futures (April 20 contract) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were trading at Rs 9,850, up 7.61 per cent or Rs 697.

The sharp rise in oil prices came after US President Donald Trump announced the US Navy would begin blockading the Strait of Hormuz.