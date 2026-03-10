Crude oil prices spike as a broadening Iran war threatens both transport routes and production

The price of Brent crude, the international benchmark, briefly surged to $119.50 per barrel on Monday — its highest level since the summer after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. West Texas Intermediate, which is produced in the U.S., also soared to $119.48 per barrel at one point.

Those prices fell under the $100 mark later Monday. But that's still much higher than than the roughly $70 a barrel crude was selling for before the U.S. and Israel launched the war against Iran on Feb. 28.