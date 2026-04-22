Crude oil prices near $100 again as Strait of Hormuz remains constrained

International benchmark Brent crude futures traded at $99.29 per barrel, up 0.82 per cent, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 1.15 per cent to $90.71. Both benchmark contracts had gained around 3 per cent in the previous session. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil declined from previous close levels, hitting an intraday low of Rs 8,382, down 0.65 per cent or Rs 55 as of around 10:30 am. Market sentiment remained cautious after Trump said he would indefinitely extend the ceasefire with Iran to allow more time for negotiations, after initially setting a two-week period. Moreover, the naval blockade continued, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining constrained. In a social media post, Trump claimed that Iran was 'collapsing financially' and 'losing $500 million a day', adding that Tehran was keen to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.