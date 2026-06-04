Crude oil prices fall over 1 pc as ceasefire hopes ease West Asia concerns

International oil benchmark Brent crude fell 1.33 per cent to $96.50 per barrel. Similarly, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined over 1 per cent to $94.76 per barrel.

The decline in oil prices came after both benchmarks had gained nearly 2 per cent in the previous session amid renewed hostilities in West Asia, including Iranian attacks on Kuwait and US military strikes near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

In the US, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives approved a resolution seeking to limit President Donald Trump’s authority to continue military operations against Iran.