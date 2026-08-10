Crude oil, inflation to drive markets: Experts

Moreover, developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, foreign investor trading activity, and domestic quarterly earnings will also remain key monitorables for the Indian stock market, experts added.

“Domestically, investors will closely monitor the July CPI inflation print, WPI inflation, and the latest foreign exchange reserves data for fresh insights into inflation trends and external sector stability. The Q1 FY27 earnings season will gather further momentum, with many companies, including HAL, Bharat Forge, Grasim Industries, and Tata Motors, scheduled to announce their quarterly results,” Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking, said.