Cricket takes domestic travel beyond metros: Airbnb

Searches by Indian guests for several match-hosting cities like Ahmedabad, and beyond such as Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram GXULQJ WKH FULFNHW VHDVRQ URVH significantly compared to the same period last year, Airbnb said in a statement.

Some of the strongest growth recorded in emerging cricket centres were beyond the metro circuit, it said.

Ranchi saw nearly a 120 per cent increase in searches year-on-year, while Thiruvananthapuram recorded over 110 per cent growth in searches year-on-year, it added.