Cricket takes domestic travel beyond metros: Airbnb

NEW DELHI: India’s cricket season is playing a part in fuelling domestic travel with demand across match-hosting cities, particularly beyond metros growing significantly year-on-year, according to online accommodation hosting platform Airbnb.
Searches by Indian guests for several match-hosting cities like Ahmedabad, and beyond such as Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram during the cricket season rose significantly compared to the same period last year, Airbnb said in a statement.
Some of the strongest growth recorded in emerging cricket centres were beyond the metro circuit, it said.
Ranchi saw nearly a 120 per cent increase in searches year-on-year, while Thiruvananthapuram recorded over 110 per cent growth in searches year-on-year, it added.
Jaipur and Lucknow witnessed increases of over 70 per cent and 60 per cent in searches year-on-year respectively.
Currently, India is co-hosting the ICC men’s T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka with the final slated to be played on March 8. This will be followed by India’s domestic league IPL, the full schedule for which is yet to be announced.
Airbnb said as per its data, high-profile fixtures are accelerating travel into tier-2 locations, broadening the geographic distribution of visitor demand beyond India’s traditional gateway cities.
Airbnb’s Country Head for India and Southeast Asia, Amanpreet Singh Bajaj said, “Cricket has long united the country in spirit. What we’re seeing now is that same energy translating into travel, with fans building meaningful trips around the game.”
Increasingly, these moments go beyond the stadium, people are extending their stays, travelling with friends and family, and exploring destinations more deeply, he added.
Airbnb said key match-day spikes were pronounced citing the example of searches for stays by Indians in the host city Colombo during the India vs Pakistan match weekend surged over 325%