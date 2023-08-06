'Credit facilities extended to Videocon caused loss of over Rs 1k cr'

MUMBAI: The credit facilities sanctioned by the ICICI Bank to the Videocon group turned into non-performing assets (NPAs) of more than Rs 1,000 crore, the CBI has claimed in the charge sheet filed against the bank's former CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot.

The over 10,000 pages-long charge sheet was filed recently before a special court for the Central Bureau of Investigation cases here.

The Kochhars and Dhoot are now out on bail.