Credai TN calls for quicker, transparent approvals

CHENNAI: Supporting the state government's stance of ridding the realty sector of corruption, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (Credai) Tamil Nadu seeks faster and transparent clearances of projects, its president WS Habib said on Wednesday.
Noting that neighbouring Hyderabad and Bengaluru were attracting investments, he urged the TN government to step up its efforts on the investors front while shifting focus from ease to "speed" of doing business in the realty segment. "TN has to move quickly to attract investments," he reiterated.
While the emphasis on corruption-free approach comes as a "big relief", especially at the top, Habib said this was not percolating down.
Accepting that the realty sector faced challenges when it comes to approvals, he said though there is visible improvement, government agencies such as CMDA and DTCP could focus on trying to improve infrastructure and rely on automation for faster clearances.
Such an automated approach is being adopted by one state, Habib said, adding Credai is pressing for faster approval policy measures from the TN government.
He also spoke about the upcoming two-day STATECON event and FAIRBUILD 2026 to be held in the city from October 11, as this B2B exhibition is aimed at supporting the building material suppliers and other key stakeholders of the realty business.
Some of the key topics to be covered in the two-day event include financing real estate, the AI blueprint for building the future of real estate and robotics in the workforce.
Credai TN is focusing on expanding its reach beyond established locations to include mountainous regions too. It has set up five new chapters at Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, Vellore, Thanjavur and Karur, Habib said, dwelling on new projects taking off in places like Coimbatore and Thoothukudi, symbolising the real estate growth spread across the state.