Credai TN calls for quicker, transparent approvals

Noting that neighbouring Hyderabad and Bengaluru were attracting investments, he urged the TN government to step up its efforts on the investors front while shifting focus from ease to "speed" of doing business in the realty segment. "TN has to move quickly to attract investments," he reiterated.



While the emphasis on corruption-free approach comes as a "big relief", especially at the top, Habib said this was not percolating down.



Accepting that the realty sector faced challenges when it comes to approvals, he said though there is visible improvement, government agencies such as CMDA and DTCP could focus on trying to improve infrastructure and rely on automation for faster clearances.



Such an automated approach is being adopted by one state, Habib said, adding Credai is pressing for faster approval policy measures from the TN government.