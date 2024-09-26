CREDAI joins IGBC to promote green buildings, signs MoU for three years

CHENNAI: CII Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) and Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to drive the Green and Net Zero Building Movement in India, for a period of three years. It was signed at a ceremony held on Sept. 23 at CREDAI’s NATCON 2024 in Sydney, Australia.

As part of the agreement, CII IGBC will support CREDAI members in carrying out high-level feasibility studies for their building projects and share improvement opportunities with a clear roadmap to achieve the IGBC Net Zero ratings.

“CREDAI and IGBC would also seek the support of each other’s members in local chapter activities and work closely with stakeholders in Region/State in taking forward the green and net zero building movement,” a release said.

The release added that CREDAI and IGBC would also form a joint task force to drive initiatives to further the cause of Green Building and Sustainable Built Environment in India.