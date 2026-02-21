CREDAI FAIRPRO eyes Rs 500 cr in business with over 80 developers showcasing 500 projects

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Friday, inaugurated the 18th edition of CREDAI FAIRPRO 2026, the city’s flagship property exhibition, at the Chennai Trade Centre (New Building).
Organised by CREDAI Chennai, the 3-day real estate expo will be held till February 22. Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi also attended the inauguration.
FAIRPRO 2026 brings together over 80 leading developers presenting more than 500 projects across Chennai and its rapidly developing suburban and emerging corridors.
The exhibition offers a showcase of residential apartments, villas, plotted developments and commercial spaces, making it a one stop destination for prospective homebuyers and investors.
This year’s edition features 52,586 units spread over 57.2 million sq ft, catering to a wide spectrum of buyers. Property prices range from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 15 crore, covering affordable housing, mid segment homes and premium developments.
SBI is offering special home loan interest rates during the expo.
CREDAI Chennai president Mohamed Ali said, “The expo provides homebuyers an opportunity to compare multiple projects under one roof in a transparent environment. Chennai’s real estate sector continues to witness steady growth, supported by infrastructure expansion and sustained demand.”
The organisers expressed confidence that FAIRPRO 2026 will further boost buyer sentiment and strengthen the city’s real estate momentum. They expect the exhibition to attract more than 50,000 visitors and generate business worth approximately Rs 500 crore.