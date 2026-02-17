Credai Fairpro 2026 looks to seal deals worth Rs 300 cr

In the previous edition, 415 bookings fetched sales and turnover of Rs 395 crore up from Rs 260 crore against 310 bookings in 2024. The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (Credai) Chennai is holding the property fair on February 20, 21 and 22, 2026 in the city.

Noting that there is an uptick for the around Rs 1 crore range of properties, S Sivagurunathan, advisor, Fairpro 2026 and immediate past president, Credai Chennai, said developers were upbeat about this year's property fair as indicated by the demand for participation.