Credai Fairpro 2026 looks to seal deals worth Rs 300 cr

CHENNAI: The 18th edition of Fairpro, a three-day property fair, organised by Credai, is expected to see formalisation of home deals worth Rs 500 crore.
In the previous edition, 415 bookings fetched sales and turnover of Rs 395 crore up from Rs 260 crore against 310 bookings in 2024. The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (Credai) Chennai is holding the property fair on February 20, 21 and 22, 2026 in the city.
Noting that there is an uptick for the around Rs 1 crore range of properties, S Sivagurunathan, advisor, Fairpro 2026 and immediate past president, Credai Chennai, said developers were upbeat about this year's property fair as indicated by the demand for participation.
In fact, about 85 builders are taking part in the fair, where the State Bank of India in an exclusive tie-up is offering an interest rate of 7.1 per cent for any property deals closed during the three-day fair, announced Vivekanand Choubey, chief general manager, SBI, Chennai Circle.
"With 500 projects on display, Fairpro continues to be Chennai’s most trusted Property Fair,” said Mohamed Ali, president, Credai Chennai.
A portfolio of 52,586 units across apartments, villas, plots and commercial spaces across 57.2 million sq ft would be showcased. Homes start from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 15 crore.
This year’s edition is luring homebuyers to explore residential, commercial, and plotted developments across Chennai and its emerging corridors.
“The residential market in Chennai remains strong, supported by infrastructure growth and steady demand across segments ,” said Sivagurunathan.
The luxury segment in the Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore range has been attracting buyers while the Rs 40 to Rs 70 lakh affordable segment too has been showing promise, he said.
“With growing aspirations, rising demand, and renewed momentum in Chennai’s real estate sector, Fairpro 2026 is poised to set new milestones in footfall, engagement, and business outcomes,” said K Mothish Kumar, convenor, Fairpro 2026.