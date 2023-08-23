Credai Chennai joins India-Cambodia women’s team

CHENNAI: Eight women entrepreneurs from Credai Chennai are set to join a high-profile women’s delegation to Cambodia, facilitated by the honorary Consulate of Cambodia. This collaboration underscores Credai Chennai’s commitment to women’s empowerment and global partnerships.

From August 26 to 29, 2023, 55 accomplished women entrepreneurs from India will converge in Siem Reap, Cambodia, representing diverse sectors including agro, manufacturing, . The initiative aims to bridge gender gaps in leadership, drawing inspiration from Cambodia’s 61 per cent representation of women in business. With only 13.76 per cent of Indian entrepreneurs being women, the need for increased visibility and representation is evident.

The programme offers business interactions, networking opportunities, and cultural experiences. Credai Chennai’s delegates will engage with counterparts such as the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce and Cambodia Women Entrepreneurs Association, aiming to foster collaborations.