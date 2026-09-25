Credai Chennai explores real estate opportunities in Colombo

The interaction was arranged on Thursday to introduce the port city to Credai Chennai members and give them exposure to a world class development.



Chennai’s strategic location in close proximity to Colombo, together with the longstanding commercial and cultural links between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka, makes this interaction particularly relevant to Credai Chennai members.



AR Rahul Nadh, member secretary, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), in his special address, said “CMDA is undergoing a major transformation, including the introduction of SPEED – Single Platform for Efficient Expedited Development, an AI-enabled online planning approval system that will create an integrated digital ecosystem bringing together CMDA, DTCP, urban and rural local bodies and NOC-issuing departments.

Alongside this, the formulation of the Master Plan for the expanded Chennai Metropolitan Area and the ongoing evolution of the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules will help create a planning framework that is clear, contemporary and predictable”.