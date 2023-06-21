Credai Chennai dedicates building to civil engg students

CHENNAI: Credai Chennai (Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India, Chennai) and ICI-Chennai Centre announced the launch of a residential building construction programme aimed at empowering civil engineering students to pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations in the field of civil engineering. The one-month programme recently commenced its inaugural batch in Chennai. The first batch of civil engineering students got the privilege of receiving guidance and insights from industry leaders like R Jeyakumar, chairman - Skill Development, Credai Chennai, and T Arul, convenor - Skill Development, Credai Chennai, Muralidharan N G, chairman - ICICC.