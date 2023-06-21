Begin typing your search...

Credai Chennai dedicates building to civil engg students

The one-month programme recently commenced its inaugural batch in Chennai.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Jun 2023 10:14 PM GMT
Credai Chennai dedicates building to civil engg students
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Credai Chennai (Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India, Chennai) and ICI-Chennai Centre announced the launch of a residential building construction programme aimed at empowering civil engineering students to pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations in the field of civil engineering. The one-month programme recently commenced its inaugural batch in Chennai. The first batch of civil engineering students got the privilege of receiving guidance and insights from industry leaders like R Jeyakumar, chairman - Skill Development, Credai Chennai, and T Arul, convenor - Skill Development, Credai Chennai, Muralidharan N G, chairman - ICICC.

BusinessCredai ChennaiICI-Chennai CentreResidential building construction programmecivil engineering students
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X