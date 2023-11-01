CRED founder joins 70-hr work debate

NEW DELHI: CRED founder Kunal Shah, in a podcast hosted by Myntra founder Mukesh Bansal, said that “no big achievement can come with work-life balance” while mentioning that choosing “work-life balance is a personal choice.”

“No big achievement can come with work-life balance, and I am not saying it is not a choice you should not make - it is a personal choice.

But as a country, we have to go a long way,” Shah said, adding that India has already taken the Western concept of a “chill life” before becoming a developed country. Shah’s remarks come days after Infosys founder Narayana Murthy sparked a debate.