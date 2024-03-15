Begin typing your search...

Creador to pick up 19.6% stake in Hinduja Tech for $50 mn

It has signed a definitive agreement in this regard and the deal is subject to completion of customary closing conditions, a statement said.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 March 2024 8:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-14 20:30:46.0  )
Creador to pick up 19.6% stake in Hinduja Tech for $50 mn
X

Representative Image

CHENNAI: Hinduja Tech Ltd, an arm of commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland, on Thursday said private equity firm Creador will acquire 19.6 per cent in it for $50 million (nearly Rs 415 crore). It has signed a definitive agreement in this regard and the deal is subject to completion of customary closing conditions, a statement said.

This investment places Hinduja Tech, a mobility-focused global engineering R&D services firm, at a post-money equity value of $255 million (over Rs 2,110 cr). ‘

’The infusion of capital will allow Hinduja Tech to augment its existing capabilities in R&D via organic and inorganic means, enhance global footprint and expand its labs towards emerging as a global leader in sustainable engineering mobility services,’’ it said.

BusinessHinduja Tech LtdAshok Leylandprivate equity firm Creadorinvestment placespost-money equity value
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X