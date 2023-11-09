COWRKS launches fourth workspace in city

CHENNAI: COWRKS, providers of managed workplace solutions, has unveiled its fourth workspace in Chennai. Spread across 50,000 sq ft of premier, modern office space, the new COWRKS centre is nestled within the dynamic business centre of Millenia Business Park and offers 650 desks.

Parul Thakur, business head and senior VP of COWRKS said ‘’Chennai, with its thriving business ecosystem and dynamic workforce, holds immense potential for our business. This expansion marks another milestone in our journey to redefine the workplace experience in India by providing flexible, innovative, and community-driven workspaces.

As we continue to grow our footprint across India, our vision remains clear – to empower businesses and professionals in shaping the future of work.’’ The newly-built centre is strategically located in Millenia Business Park, one of the finest tech parks in Chennai.