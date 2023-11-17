Coromandel unveils nanotech centre at Coimbatore

CHENNAI: Coromandel International Limited on Thursday unveiled its Coromandel Nanotechnology Center at Coimbatore, which will support its efforts towards development of wide range of nano-enabled agro-inputs for plant nutrition and crop protection.

This will be the sixth R&D facility of Coromandel and the second tech centre which will focus on development of next-generation agri-inputs, the first being Coromandel’s research facility in Monash Academy, IIT Bombay.

Coromandel’s executive VC Arun Alagappan said, “This will enable high quality research in nano space and is in line with various Government initiatives to promote innovation and use of technology. This is a major step towards strengthening India’s R&D capabilities for development of efficient plant nutrition and protection solutions.”

Earlier this year, the company launched Nano DAP, which has received encouraging response from the farming community.