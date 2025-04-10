Coromandel, Ma'aden sign MoU to partner for phosphatic fertilisers

CHENNAI: Coromandel International Limited, and Ma’aden, one of the world’s largest producers of phosphate fertilisers, have further strengthened their longstanding partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the long-term supply of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and NP/NPK fertilisers.

The MoU was signed on April 9, 2025, by Narayanan Vellayan, director – strategic sourcing, Coromandel International Limited, and Saud Al Tamimi, director – fertiliser sales commercial, phosphate business unit, Ma’aden.

Over the years Coromandel and Ma’aden have fostered a long-standing partnership, with Ma’aden playing a vital role as a trusted supplier of ammonia to Coromandel. The new agreement marks a significant milestone in expanding this collaboration, ensuring a reliable and sustainable supply of essential fertilisers to support Indian agriculture.

Vellayan, highlighted the importance of this agreement, stating, "In recent times, DAP availability in India has been impacted due to global supply disruptions. This strategic partnership with Ma’aden is a natural extension of our longstanding relationship and will help Coromandel ensure timely availability of DAP and complex fertilisers to the Indian farming community."

Saud Al Tamimi reaffirmed Ma’aden’s commitment to India, saying,

"Ma’aden has been the largest supplier of phosphate fertilisers to India for over a decade. We are expanding our production capacity from 6 million tonnes to 9 million tonnes in the near term, reinforcing our commitment to serve the growing needs of India’s agriculture sector."