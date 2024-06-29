Coromandel Intl’s magnesium-enriched fertilizer hits market

CHENNAI: Coromandel International Limited, India’s leading agri solutions provider, launched a new

magnesium-fortified complex grade fertiliser ‘Paramfos Plus’ in Bengaluru.

The product was launched by Sankarasubramanian S, ED, Nutrient Business, Coromandel International, in the presence of the company’s senior leadership team and key channel partners from across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

‘Paramfos Plus’ fertiliser contains 16 per cent Nitrogen, 20 per cent Phosphorus, and 13 per cent Sulphur, along with an additional 0.6 per cent Magnesium.

The added magnesium boosts photosynthesis, chlorophyll production, and promotes the vegetative growth of plants leading to improvement in both quality and yield.

With a legacy of over six decades, ‘Paramfos’ has emerged amongst the most trusted fertiliser brands especially in Karnataka, enabling Coromandel to sustain leadership position in the state.

Sankarasubramanian said, “Paramfos Plus, an enhanced version of Paramfos, is fortified with ‘Magnesium’ that improves the vegetative growth of crops and provides early greening leading to increased yield and superior quality. Coromandel’s innovation in fertilisers is a testament to our commitment and dedication to boosting nutrient efficiency, reducing environmental impact, and improving the economic viability of farming in India.”