Coromandel International sees 26% drop in net profit in Q1 at Rs 377 crore

During the quarter, the company stabilised operations of its newly-commissioned phosphoric acid and sulphuric acid plants at Kakinada, strengthening its backward integration and supply security. The brownfield fertiliser granulation project, which will add 7.5 lakh tons of annual capacity, is progressing as planned and is expected to be completed in Q4 FY27. In crop protection, the capacity expansion for its key molecule at Sarigam remains on track for commissioning during Q2 FY27, as per a release.

S Sankarasubramanian, managing director-CEO, Coromandel International, said: “During the quarter, the Middle East conflict resulted in a sharp escalation in raw material prices, while subsidy rates remained inadequate to fully offset the increased input costs. Despite this challenging environment, Coromandel strengthened its leadership position in the phosphatic fertilisers segment by improving market share and adopting a disciplined approach to production, procurement and inventory management, ensuring uninterrupted fertiliser supplies to the farming community."