Coromandel International, Samunnati in agriculture pact

The partnership will also explore customised marketing support initiatives, product demonstrations and technology adoption programs to support sustainable agricultural growth. In addition, Samunnati Finance Private Limited may provide financial assistance to eligible FPOs and agri ecosystem participants for procurement of Coromandel products, subject to separate arrangements and regulatory requirements.

Vellayan said "by combining Coromandel’s strong product portfolio and field expertise with Samunnati’s deep engagement with FPOs and agri value chain participants, we aim to improve access to quality inputs and support the growth of a more resilient and efficient agri ecosystem."