Coromandel International, Samunnati in agriculture pact

CHENNAI: Coromandel International Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Samunnati Agri Value Chain Solutions Private Limited that is to enable supply, promotion and distribution of agri-inputs to Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) across India.
The MoU was signed by Madhab Adhikari, EVP-business head (Fertiliser, SSP & Nano), Coromandel and Suresh Rajagopalan, executive director, Samunnati in the presence of Narayanan Vellayan, ED, crop nutrition, Coromandel and other senior officials of Coromandel and Samunnati.
The collaboration aims to strengthen market access and improve availability of high-quality agri-inputs from Coromandel leveraging Samunnati’s extensive FPO network and Coromandel’s expertise in crop nutrition, crop protection and agri services, as per a release.
The partnership will also explore customised marketing support initiatives, product demonstrations and technology adoption programs to support sustainable agricultural growth. In addition, Samunnati Finance Private Limited may provide financial assistance to eligible FPOs and agri ecosystem participants for procurement of Coromandel products, subject to separate arrangements and regulatory requirements.
Vellayan said "by combining Coromandel’s strong product portfolio and field expertise with Samunnati’s deep engagement with FPOs and agri value chain participants, we aim to improve access to quality inputs and support the growth of a more resilient and efficient agri ecosystem."
Rajagopalan said "our collaboration will help strengthen last-mile access to quality agri-inputs, promote sustainable farming practices and create greater value for FPOs, village level entrepreneurs and farmers through integrated market linkage and financial inclusion solutions."