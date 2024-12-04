Coromandel International, International Fertilizer Development Center in strategic pact

CHENNAI: Coromandel International Limited (CIL), one of India’s leading agri-input companies, and the International Fertilizer Development Center (IFDC), a globally renowned non-profit organisation based in the US, have signed a strategic Master Research Agreement to foster innovation and sustainability in fertilizer development.

The collaboration marks a significant step towards addressing critical challenges in agriculture by introducing next-generation fertilizers aimed at enhancing nutrient efficiency, improving crop productivity, and reducing environmental impact. The agreement brings together CIL’s extensive market reach and advanced R&D facilities with IFDC’s global expertise in fertilizer research and production technologies.

Coromandel International is actively pursuing the development of new and efficient fertilizers at its three R&D centres located in Vishakhapatnam, IIT Bombay, and Coimbatore.

IFDC, with its cutting-edge research facilities in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, USA, has been a pioneer in developing advanced fertilizers and technologies. Looking ahead, IFDC plans to establish similar facilities in India, further strengthening the collaborative ecosystem for fertilizer innovation.

S Sankarasubramanian, MD-CEO, Coromandel International, said, “This Master Research Agreement with IFDC represents a significant step in our journey toward sustainable agricultural solutions. By combining our efforts with IFDC’s globally recognized expertise in fertilizer development and production technologies, we aim to deliver impactful innovations that improve productivity and reduce input costs for farmers.”

Henk van Duijn, president-CEO, IFDC, added, “With its vast agricultural landscape, India holds immense significance for IFDC. Our plans to establish a Fertilizer Innovation Center in the country will further strengthen our commitment by enabling dedicated research to address India’s unique agricultural needs in collaboration with companies such as Coromandel.”