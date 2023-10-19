Coromandel commissions sulphuric acid plant at Vizag

CHENNAI: Coromandel International Ltd, a leading agri input solution provider and the largest phosphatic fertilizer player in the private sector commissioned its sulphuric acid plant recently.

The company has strengthened its backward integration capabilities to drive self-sufficiency in its operations.

Arun Alagappan, Executive Vice-Chairman of Coromandel, inaugurated the company’s third sulphuric acid Plant at its fertiliser complex in Visakhapatnam. The plant has been set up with an investment of Rs 400 crore with a production capacity of 1,650 metric tonnes per day. With this, Coromandel’s sulphuric acid capacity will increase to 11 lakh tonnes per annum from 6 lakh tonnes per annum, supporting its requirement towards downstream processes involving phosphoric acid and phosphatic fertilizer production.

The Plant is designed with a double conversion and double absorption (DCDA) process with a 5-bed catalyst converter and an automated DCS system.

Further, the plant is designed to meet one of the lowest emission standards globally. Steam generated from the sulphuric acid plant will be used for captive power generation.

The company had engaged best-in-class technology licensor MECS (Monsanto Enviro-Chem Systems) and detailed engineering provider TKIS (ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions) for executing the project.

In addition to the Sulphuric Acid, the Company has set up a 6 MLD desalination plant to meet its additional water requirements. It has partnered with Veolia Water Technology and Solutions, a global leader in the water and wastewater treatment industry.

Coromandel, with a production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes per annum of complex fertilisers, has been focusing on strengthening its backward integration capabilities across key raw materials and intermediates like Phosphoric acid, Sulphuric acid, and Rock phosphate.

Last year, the company invested in Baobab Mining Corporation (BMCC), a mining company in Senegal.

Arun Alagappan said, “It’s a proud moment for all of us in Coromandel for successfully commissioning the new Sulphuric Acid Plant at Visakhapatnam in a record time of 18 months.”