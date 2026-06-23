Core infra sectors’ output slows to 0.5% in May

The core sectors’ growth was 1.8 percent in April 2026 and 1.2 per cent in May 2025. According to the government data released on Monday, coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and fertiliser output re- corded negative growth.

The growth rate in the production of steel and cement declined to 5 per cent and 8.4 per cent in May against 7.4 per cent and 9.7 per cent, respectively, in May 2025.

The only bright spot was electricity generation, which grew 8.7 percent during the month under review, compared with a contraction of 4.7 per cent in May last year.