Copper hits record high above $14,500 on US tariff fears

Benchmark three-month copper futures rose as much as 0.8 per cent to $14,533 a metric tonne, surpassing the previous record of $14,527.50 set in January.

In addition, the metal is up about 17 per cent this year and 47 per cent over the past 12 months.

In the domestic market too, copper futures (September) jumped as much as 1.21 per cent or Rs 16.8 to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,403.50 by 10:30 am on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The rally reflects a longer-term mismatch between supply and demand with ageing mines struggling to keep pace with consumption from data centres, renewable energy projects and power grids.

But the latest surge has been driven more by tariff-related flows than a sudden increase in end-user demand.

Moreover, the US Commerce Department was due to advise the White House on the need for tariffs on refined copper, but no final decision has been disclosed more than two months after the June 30 deadline.