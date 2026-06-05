Cookie Man’s corn king avatar: How SBP Pattabhi Rama Rao built India’s popcorn revolution

The managing director of the Chennai-based Gourmet Popcornica has built what is arguably the country’s most integrated popcorn ecosystem, creating a farm-to-snack supply chain that now accounts for nearly half the popcorn consumed in India.

“One in every two popcorn kernels sold in India comes from Andhra Pradesh, and it is grown by us,” Pattabhi Rama Rao tells DT Next.

“Eleven years ago, we were a Rs 9-crore business. At that time, I didn’t have the guts to tell anybody that we would become a Rs 500-crore company,” he recalls.

Today, it commands nearly 48 per cent of India’s popcorn market, works with 17,500 farmers, and has expanded cultivation to over 40,000 acres of land. This has led to the once largely-imported corn into a thriving domestic popcorn industry.

The journey began with a simple question. Around 2014, cinema chains were grappling with erratic popcorn imports. Curious about the economics, Pattabhi Rama Rao dug deeper. India had grown popcorn since the 1970s, mainly in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur and Doddaballapur regions, but the varieties produced yielded only about 22 litres of popped corn per kilogram. In contrast, imported varieties from Argentina, Brazil, South Africa and North America delivered 42-48 litres.

“The whole game was how many litres you get from one kilogram,” he explains. Though he came from a farming family, popcorn was unfamiliar territory. “I didn’t know the difference between dent corn, sweet corn, and popcorn. We were learning everything from scratch.” The company’s first research trials in Andhra Pradesh during the summer of 2016 yielded 28 litres per kg, an improvement, but far from the target. The team did not give up. It conducted another trial later that year.