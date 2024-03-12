Begin typing your search...

Control Print picks 50.49% stake in UK firm

The acquisition will help Control Print get a toehold in the UK market, leading to new growth opportunities, it said. This collaboration represents a key step in our plan to diversify our product offerings further.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 March 2024 11:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-11 23:30:37.0  )
Control Print picks 50.49% stake in UK firm
X

Representative Image

HYDERABAD: Control Print Ltd on Monday announced the acquisition of 50.49 per cent in UK-based Codeology Group Ltd, a provider of print and apply systems, for £1 million (over Rs 10 crore).

The acquisition will help Control Print get a toehold in the UK market, leading to new growth opportunities, it said. This collaboration represents a key step in our plan to diversify our product offerings further. Also, , Codeology has a well-established presence in the UK and will benefit from our products, expertise, and support in their home markets,” Control Print Joint MD Shiva Kabra said.

BusinessControl Print LtdAcquisitionCodeology Group LtdUK
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X