Control Print picks 50.49% stake in UK firm

HYDERABAD: Control Print Ltd on Monday announced the acquisition of 50.49 per cent in UK-based Codeology Group Ltd, a provider of print and apply systems, for £1 million (over Rs 10 crore).

The acquisition will help Control Print get a toehold in the UK market, leading to new growth opportunities, it said. This collaboration represents a key step in our plan to diversify our product offerings further. Also, , Codeology has a well-established presence in the UK and will benefit from our products, expertise, and support in their home markets,” Control Print Joint MD Shiva Kabra said.