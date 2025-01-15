Continental Tires unveils seal technology for Indian roads

CHENNAI: German multinational Continental Tires has launched ContiSeal Technology, which is expected to assist navigation, for servicing the Indian market.

Speaking to DT Next at the launch event held here, Samir Gupta, head of Central Region – BA Tires APAC and MD, Continental Tires India, said, the ContiSeal Technology should be available by the end of this year at the company outlets across India.

“It is another step in our commitment to bringing advanced, tailored solutions for Indian roads as part of our 'In the Market, For the Market' strategy. The products exemplify our dedication to safety, comfort, and performance, addressing the diverse challenges Indian consumers face,” he added.

Continental Tires also introduced the PremiumContact 6 (PC6) tyres, which would be available in rim sizes of 17 to 20 inches. This new tyre is designed to meet the diverse and demanding road conditions, without compromising on safety, performance, and comfort.

One highlight is the macroblock technology which delivers stability and enhanced cornering control. The silica compound enhances grip on wet and dry surfaces, making it a reliable choice for Indian drivers, whether navigating monsoon-drenched roads or enduring extreme summer heat, Gupta said.

He also went on to elaborate about the ContiSeal technology, which is aimed at transforming tyre safety by eliminating the need for immediate roadside assistance in case of punctures.

Unlike traditional tyres, ContiSeal promises uninterrupted journeys, offering peace of mind on both city streets and remote highways considering India’s unpredictable and challenging road conditions.

This self-sealing technology automatically seals 85 per cent of tread punctures caused by objects up to 5 mm in diameter, such as nails or screws. An engineered viscous sealant layer inside the tyre instantly encapsulates the puncture, preventing air loss and maintaining tyre integrity. Compared to conventional tyres which typically depend on additional systems like spare wheels, ContiSeal integrates a mobility solution directly into the tyre.