Consumer panel directs Axis Bank to pay Rs 3.19 cr over refusal to accept demonetised notes in 2016

It was alleged that the bank refused to accept the notes during the limited period allowed after the government announced demonetisation on November 8, 2016.

The commission noted that nothing prevented the bank from accepting the cash and reporting the transaction to authorities if it found it suspicious.

"If the transactions appeared suspicious, the bank was required to monitor and report them to the competent authorities. The statutory framework did not empower the bank to unilaterally refuse acceptance of deposits in a KYC-compliant account during the permitted window," the commission said.