Comprehensive Bike Insurance vs Third-party 2-wheeler Insurance: What Extra Do You Get?

Understanding Third-party and Comprehensive Two-wheeler Insurance

Both third party and comprehensive insurance offer different levels of coverage, depending on the risks involved. Let’s understand these two-wheeler insurance policies in detail:

What is Third-party Two-wheeler Insurance?

Third-party two-wheeler insurance is the minimum legal requirement in India. It covers liabilities arising from injury, death or property damage to a third party. It does not offer damage cover to the insured bike, or damage due to theft, fire, or natural disaster.

What is Comprehensive Two-wheeler Insurance?

Comprehensive two-wheeler insurance provides broader financial protection. It covers third- party liabilities and also protects the insured bike against accidents, theft, fire, natural disasters and man-made disasters. Policyholders can also choose suitable add-ons to enhance coverage based on their insurance requirements.