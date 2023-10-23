Comprehending the G20 stand on cryptocurrencies, the way forward

CHENNAI: The G20 summit in India was a watershed moment for the opaque crypto policy and framework. The group members adopted a joint declaration on the implementation of the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) and recommended changes to the Common Reporting Standard (CRS). The G20 finance ministers and central bank governors also agreed on a timetable for implementing a complete policy framework for digital assets. To avoid crypto assets from undermining the economy, the strategy focused on regulatory frameworks rather than prohibition.

The approval of a regulatory framework brought clarity and stability to India’s cryptocurrency conundrum. The G20 debates also highlight the significance of international cooperation in cryptocurrency regulation. Different G20 countries have adopted varying stances on cryptocurrencies. Some embraced them, encouraging innovation and investment, while others imposed regulations or bans. The G20’s recognition of cryptocurrencies as a legitimate part of the financial landscape underscores the need for a coordinated global approach to their regulation.

Cryptocurrencies operate on a global scale, transcending borders and jurisdictions. The decentralised nature of these assets makes global coordination imperative. Regulatory actions taken by one G20 member can have ripple effects on others. Members deliberated on the importance of harmonising regulatory approaches with an aim to prevent regulatory arbitrage, where crypto businesses flock to countries with the most favourable regulations, and promote consistency in how cryptocurrencies are treated worldwide.

A major concern on Anti Money Laundering, and Terrorist Funding through cryptocurrencies have in the past raised concerns about these illicit activities. Members recognised the need to address these risks and explored measures to enhance AML and KYC requirements for cryptocurrency exchanges and service providers. By imposing stricter regulations in this area, the G20 aims to prevent cryptocurrencies from becoming a tool for illicit financial activities, thereby bolstering the integrity of the global financial system.

Taxation of cryptocurrency transactions and holdings have been a contentious issue. Members recognised the potential for tax evasion in the crypto space and the importance of ensuring fair tax treatment. Discussions on finding common ground for global cooperation on cryptocurrency taxation were prominent. This could herald a level playing field for both traditional and digital assets.

Members also closely monitored the potential impact of cryptocurrencies on financial stability. The rapid growth of the crypto market, coupled with its volatility, has raised concerns about systemic risks. There is a need to strike a balance between fostering innovation and safeguarding financial stability. Discussions focused on identifying potential risks associated with cryptocurrencies and developing strategies to mitigate them including examining the role of stablecoins and decentralised finance (DeFi) platforms in the broader financial ecosystem.

A major outcome of the discussion was the call for a G20 policy paper by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she called for setting up a framework for handling challenges related to crypto assets. India will play a key role in shaping a future framework that augurs well not just for the nation, but also for the world.