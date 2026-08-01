Commercial LPG prices cut by Rs 192, ATF rates up Rs 5/litre

While a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi now costs Rs 2,738 as against Rs 2,930 previously, ATF rates have been raised to Rs 115 per litre from Rs 110, according to price information from state-owned oil firms.

This is the second straight monthly reduction in commercial LPG rates following a Rs 183.5 cut on July 1. In case of ATF, the revision reverses the reduction by a similar proportion that was effected on July 1.

The two reductions in commercial LPG rates on July 1 and August 1 followed the West Asia crisis pushing rates to record highs in June. After the outbreak of the conflict in late February, commercial LPG rates had risen by a massive Rs 1,373 per 19-kg cylinder -- from Rs 1,740.50 in February to Rs 3,113.50 in June.