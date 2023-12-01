Begin typing your search...

According to sources, there was no change made in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|1 Dec 2023 3:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-01 03:51:00.0  )
Commercial LPG cylinder price hikes, costs Rs. 1,968.50 in Chennai
This is the second hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices this year
CHENNAI: Public sector oil marketing companies(OMCs) on Friday, increased the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 21/cylinder, with immediately effect.

After the hike, retail sale price of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder is revised to Rs 1,968.50 in Chennai, Rs 1,796.50 in New Delhi, Rs 1,749 in Mumbai and Rs 1,908 in Kolkata.

According to sources, there was no change made in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

Prior to todays price revision, the commercial LPG prices were reduced by Rs 57 on November 16.

Commercial LPG cylinderpricehikePublic sectoroil marketing companiescommercial LPG gas cylindersChennaiNew DelhiMumbaiKolkata
Online Desk

