Commercial LPG cylinder price drops, now sold at Rs 1,906 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of commercial LPG cylinders has decreased by Rs 15.50 across the country.

Following this change, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder in Chennai is now Rs 1906, according to a Thanthi TV report.

However, there is no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders.

The 14.2 kg domestic cylinder remains priced at Rs 818.50.

A commercial cylinder was sold at Rs 1,980 last December, Rs 1,966 in January, Rs 1,959.50 in February, Rs 1965 in March, and Rs 1921.50 in April 2025.

Earlier, the central government announced that oil companies could set gas cylinder prices based on fluctuations in global crude oil prices.

As a result, the companies revise the prices every month.