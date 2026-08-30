Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal meets Chilean Vice-Minister to advance CEPA negotiations

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal met Paula Estevez Weinstein, Vice-Minister of International Economic Relations of the Republic of Chile, to evaluate the progress of the trade talks. The meeting focused on accelerating discussions and establishing a comprehensive framework for bilateral trade, the Ministry said in a release.

During the discussions, the Indian delegation reiterated the country's commitment to openness, sustained engagement, and a balanced approach toward strengthening the bilateral economic partnership. The focus remained on generating practical commercial outcomes for businesses and citizens across both nations.

Addressing the foundation of the bilateral relationship, both sides stated that the shared identity of both nations as members of the Global South, along with a common strategic vision, supports economic ties.