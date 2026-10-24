Commerce minister identifying AI-proof professions, sectors where India can take global lead: Goyal

The commerce and industry minister said that the focus would be on sectors where AI could improve efficiency without necessarily replacing human workers, while leveraging India's large pool of skilled talent, youthful population and traditional strengths.

"I got my ministry to start working on what are the AI-proof professions. After all, we have to plan as a nation for so many millions of people. What are the sectors where AI can at max add to efficiency, not necessarily replace (human workforce)," the minister said on Friday while addressing Indian science and technology researchers and students in Germany.

When asked about the objective of the initiative, he said India could take global leadership in several areas, including handicrafts, handloom, culinary arts and tourism, leveraging its vast pool of skilled talent and youthful population.

In these sectors, traditional skills and human creativity remain important, he said.