Colruyt invests Rs 15 cr into Pavestone Tech Fund

CHENNAI: Colruyt Group India, part of the EUR 9.9 billion Belgium-based Colruyt Group, has committed to invest Rs 150 million to Pavestone Technology Fund, a SEBI-registered AIF with a target Corpus of Rs 900 crore.

This marks the second investment for Colruyt Group India in their portfolio of VC investments after pi Ventures in 2023. Hari Subramanian, MD, Colruyt Group India, and Partner Korys Investments India, said, “India’s robust tech ecosystem, thriving start-up culture, and skilled workforce is set to drive deep tech trends leading to technological advancement, eventually contributing to economic growth and societal development.

Pavestone GP are accomplished fund managers who possess a fine eye for promising start-ups. We will certainly benefit from Pavestone’s deep tech experience and value creation.”