Coimbatore to host EEPC’s sourcing show from March 4

COIMBATORE: EEPC India annual 3-day event – International Engineering Sourcing Show – the display of India’s capability in hard core metal and metal based engineering will turn eleven, on March 4 here at Codissia Trade Fair Complex.

The visitors and participants comprise a diverse crowd including manufacturers, exporters, importers, buyers from the engineering world- briefed convenor, EEPC India Coimbatore Chapter, S Chandrasekar, at a pre-event press meet here on Thursday.

Aimed at reducing dependence on traditional markets, developing internal markets within India, forging partnerships and joint ventures, strengthening commercial relations and accelerating trade between India and its trading partners and providing platform for foreign organisations to showcase their strength and capabilities in a large developing market, IESS has evolved as the exposition of indigenous engineering skills to the world.