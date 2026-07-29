Cognizant's Q2 revenue swells to $5.5 bn

The company's operating margin of 15.9 per cent increased 30 basis points year-over-year while adjusted operating margin of 16 per cent increased 40 basis points year-over-year, as per a release.

On a trailing-twelve-month basis, bookings increased 5 per cent year-over-year to $29.1 billion, which represented a book-to-bill of approximately 1.3x.

Bookings in the Q2, which included seven large deals (with total contract value of $100 million or greater), declined 6 per cent year-over-year.