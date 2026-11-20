CHENNAI: Cognizant, an AI builder and technology services provider, on Thursday unveiled Phase 1 of the Cognizant Immersive Learning Center (CILC) at its Siruseri campus in Chennai. This reinforces the company’s commitment to developing talent equipped to drive AI-powered impact for clients globally.
Spanning approximately 165,000 square feet, the facility features 58 classrooms with 1,822 learning seats, along with 208 multipurpose seats, collaborative spaces, meeting rooms, a work café, library and flexible town hall spaces. The CILC will be expanded in phases.
“As an AI Builder, our focus is on harnessing AI to transform businesses and developing the skills our associates need to lead that transformation,” said Rajesh Varrier, president, global operations and chairman & managing director, Cognizant India.
The rapid strides in technology make continuous learning more important than ever. As a leader in workforce transformation, we are investing significantly in creating opportunities for our associates to build new skills, explore emerging technologies and grow throughout their careers,” said Kathy Diaz, chief people officer, Cognizant.
Earlier this year, Cognizant announced its commitment to scale its Frontier-certified workforce to 5,000 Frontier Certified Engineers and 10,000 Frontier Business Operators.
Cognizant has a strong operational presence across India, with locations in Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi-NCR, GIFT City, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Kolkata, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Visakhapatnam.