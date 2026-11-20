Spanning approximately 165,000 square feet, the facility features 58 classrooms with 1,822 learning seats, along with 208 multipurpose seats, collaborative spaces, meeting rooms, a work café, library and flexible town hall spaces. The CILC will be expanded in phases.

“As an AI Builder, our focus is on harnessing AI to transform businesses and developing the skills our associates need to lead that transformation,” said Rajesh Varrier, president, global operations and chairman & managing director, Cognizant India.