Cognizant to establish 14-acre immersive learning center at Siruseri campus, Chennai

CHENNAI: Cognizant, a global technology and professional services leader, on Thursday announced plans to set up a14-acre immersive learning center at its Siruseri campus in Chennai, furthering the company’s commitment to talent development and workplace transformation.

The proposed Center, located within the company’s sprawling 50-acre Siruseri campus, is expected to be completed in three years. Designed to train 100,000 individuals annually, the center will feature 14,000 seats, smart classrooms, incubator hubs, client experience spaces, design thinking centers, along with residential accommodations and well-being facilities. In a hub-and-spoke model, this center will also support other learning centers being developed in a phased manner across campuses in Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, and Coimbatore.

The Siruseri centre will further advance Cognizant’s learning and development ecosystem, integrating cutting-edge infrastructure with immersive learning, advanced AI-skilling, executive leadership and consulting programs. As the primary training hub for Cognizant's school graduate programme in India, it will also host intensive boot camps for fresh graduates. Additionally, it will serve as a collaborative space for technology partners, academia, clients and communities to participate in innovative research and learning programs, and contribute to industry advancements.

“The capabilities to excel in an AI-driven world will differentiate the leaders from the followers,” said Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant. “Our new centres will power new skills and our culture of continuous learning, enabling our people to drive business impact for enterprises globally.”

Since 2024, Cognizant has established new delivery centers in Bhubaneswar, Indore, with plans to open a techfin center in GIFT City, Gujarat later this year. Additionally, it has transformed nearly one million square feet at its Hyderabad delivery center and modernised its 3-acre facility in Kolkata.

Cognizant continues to partner with leading global organizations, transforming business processes, boosting productivity, and creating new value through AI and GenAI-powered solutions. Recently, the company has increased its emphasis on GenAI skills. In 2024, Cognizant empowered 277,000 associates through its learning ecosystem, with 168,000 completing a GenAI course. To date, 220,000 associates have been upskilled in GenAI.

Cognizant has a global workforce of 336,800, with more than 70 per cent based in India. The company has a robust presence across key cities, including Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Kolkata, Mangaluru, Mumbai, and Pune.