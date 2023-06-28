Cognizant, ServiceNow sign strategic pact to create USD 1 bn biz

NEW DELHI: IT company Cognizant and ServiceNow have signed a strategic partnership to push the adoption of AI-driven automation across industries to create a USD 1 billion combined business, a joint statement said on Wednesday.

Cognizant is the lead launch partner of ServiceNow for end-to-end observability solutions for cloud applications across industries.

Cognizant has a newly formed internal ServiceNow Business Group that will bring to market AI-enabled solutions for clients to enable then cost-optimisation.

''The expanded alliance is expected to accelerate the path toward building a USD 1 billion combined business for Cognizant and ServiceNow,'' the statement said.

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S said firms across sectors strive to improve their competitiveness, optimise operations and deliver better overall experiences, but face challenges around platform silos and intensive manual workflows.

''Cognizant and ServiceNow are well-positioned to address these challenges through the combination of our deep industry expertise, enterprise AI solutions, and ServiceNow's platform,'' Kumar said.