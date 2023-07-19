Cognizant, Max Life open centre in Chennai

CHENNAI: Cognizant has launched an innovation and development centre in collaboration with Max Life Insurance Co Ltd (“Max Life”) in Chennai. The facility aims to bring together teams from both companies to accelerate Max Life’s digital transformation efforts.

“The launch of this innovation-led joint offsite development centre is designed to bring to Max Life the ability to drive rapid pace to its core transformation programs, build superior customer experiences and drive delivery efficiency at scale,” said Manu Lavanya, director and COO, Max Life.

Achal Kataria, VP and India Country Head, Cognizant also spoke about deep domain expertise and digital transformation capabilities