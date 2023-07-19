Begin typing your search...

Cognizant, Max Life open centre in Chennai

Achal Kataria, VP and India Country Head, Cognizant also spoke about deep domain expertise and digital transformation capabilities

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 July 2023 8:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-18 20:00:44.0  )
CHENNAI: Cognizant has launched an innovation and development centre in collaboration with Max Life Insurance Co Ltd (“Max Life”) in Chennai. The facility aims to bring together teams from both companies to accelerate Max Life’s digital transformation efforts.

“The launch of this innovation-led joint offsite development centre is designed to bring to Max Life the ability to drive rapid pace to its core transformation programs, build superior customer experiences and drive delivery efficiency at scale,” said Manu Lavanya, director and COO, Max Life.

Achal Kataria, VP and India Country Head, Cognizant also spoke about deep domain expertise and digital transformation capabilities

DTNEXT Bureau

